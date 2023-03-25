Boqvist dialed up a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Injuries are largely to blame for Boqvist appearing in just 38 games this season, but he's shown flashes of brilliance when given the chance. The talented young blueliner has registered five goals and 17 assists to tie a career high in points, plus Boqvist has accounted for nine helpers on the man advantage. Zach Werenski's shoulder injury -- which surfaced in mid-November and has kept him out ever since -- has led to additional opportunities for Boqvist as he takes aim at a strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign.