Boqvist (shoulder) practiced with the team for the first time Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Boqvist had been skating independently but seems to have taken the next step in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old blueliner could return to the lineup against either Philadelphia or Minnesota on Thursday or Saturday, respectively. Whenever he does return, it will likely mean Jake Christiansen gets sent back to the minors.