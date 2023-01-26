Boqvist notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Boqvist is up to six assists over nine games since he was scratched twice earlier in the month. It appears he got the message, and he's been able to log regular bottom-four minutes since then. The Swede has eight assists, 23 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating through 18 outings overall.