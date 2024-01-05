Per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch, coach Pascal Vincent said Friday that Boqvist (shoulder) is 'good to go."
Look for Boqvist to return to the lineup Saturday versus Minnesota. The defenseman has been out of action for a month, as he last played versus LA on Dec. 5. Boqvist has three assists in 13 games this season. Boqvist will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to return to action, so look for Jake Christiansen to get sent back to the AHL,
