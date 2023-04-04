Boqvist (illness) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Boqvist, who has missed the past three games, has produced 22 points, 63 shots on goal and 42 blocked shots in 40 appearances this season. His return to action will make Jake Christiansen a healthy scratch.
