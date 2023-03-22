Boqvist scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over Washington.
Boqvist scored his first goal in the second period, beating Charlie Lindgren with a sharp-angle shot, before adding another tally in the third. The 22-year-old Boqvist is up to five goals and 21 points through 37 games this season, one shy of his career high set last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: In Friday's lineup•