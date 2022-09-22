Boqvist (undisclosed) is expected to be on the ice for training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Boqvist put up 22 points in 52 contests last year, but he missed 30 games, including the last five of the season. The 22-year-old has had injury problems throughout his career, though he's likely to feature in a top-four role with power-play time this year if he can stay healthy.