Boqvist won't play Friday against Ottawa due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Boqvist will miss at least one contest with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Thursday's practice. With Boqvist unavailable, look for Gabriel Carlsson to draw into the lineup against the Senators.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Ends six-game slump•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Scores on power play in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Not playing Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Ruled out Tuesday•