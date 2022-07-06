Boqvist (undisclosed) signed a three-year deal worth $7.8 million with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Boqvist missed time with injuries last season and ended the campaign sidelined. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but his new deal will keep him with the Blue Jackets for three more seasons. The Swede is expected to emerge as a top-four defenseman going forward and should also log power-play time after picking up six of his 22 points with the man advantage last season.