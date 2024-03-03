Boqvist recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boqvist was scratched for Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, but he was back in the lineup Saturday. The defenseman chipped in a helper against his former team with the secondary assist on Cole Sillinger's second-period tally. Boqvist has produced limited offense this season, posting nine points, 35 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 29 appearances, though he's also missed large chunks of the campaign with shoulder and upper-body injuries.