Boqvist (upper body) didn't return to Thursday's game after he was struck by a puck while sitting on the bench, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Boqvist was bleeding after getting struck. He saw 16:36 of ice time in a top-pairing role Thursday, adding three shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Vancouver.