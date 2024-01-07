Boqvist picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Seeing his first action in a month after missing 13 games due to a shoulder injury, Boqvist made an instant impact for the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old immediately slotted in on the first power-play unit, an assignment he'll likely keep until Zach Werenski (ankle) returns from his own injury. Boqvist is still looking for his first goal of 2023-24, but he has recorded five helpers in 14 contests.