Boqvist scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The 22-year-old is the most offensively gifted player currently healthy on the Columbus blue line, and Boqvist is having a nice run with three goals and eight points over the last eight games, with four of his helpers during that stretch coming on the power play. With the Blue Jackets having nothing to play for but the best chance at landing Connor Bedard in the draft, they can afford to live with Boqvist's occasional defensive lapses and give him all the ice time he can handle to aid his development.