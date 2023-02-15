Boqvist scored his first goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The 22-year-old beat Vitek Vanecek with a quick snap shot from the high slot early in the second period to tie the score at 2-2. Boqvist has been surprisingly productive despite the troubles he's had staying healthy, and in his last 16 games dating back to Dec. 31 he's produced 12 points, including four power-play assists.
