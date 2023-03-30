Boqvist (illness) will miss Thursday's contest versus Boston, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Boqvist has five goals and 22 points in 40 contests this season, including two goals and four points over his last six games. Marcus Bjork was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday and is projected to draw into the lineup.
