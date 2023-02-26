Boqvist won't play Sunday against Minnesota due to a lower-body injury.

Boqvist, who is considered day-to-day, was injured in Saturday's 6-5 win over Edmonton. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Billy Sweezey, who was brought up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday. Boqvist has 16 points, 37 shots on goal, 27 blocks and 15 hits in 27 contests this campaign.