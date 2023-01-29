Boqvist (upper body) won't play Saturday against Seattle, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Boqvist has produced 10 assists, 25 shots on goal, 15 blocks and 11 hits in 19 appearances this season. He logged 18:15 of ice time against Vancouver on Friday and picked up an assist. Boqvist will be replaced in the lineup by Jake Christiansen, who was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.