Boqvist (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's season finale against the Hurricanes.
Boqvist will miss a 16th straight game to close out the season. He'll finish the year having collected one goal and 10 points through 35 games in a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Deemed out indefinitely•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Still out Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Unavailable Friday•