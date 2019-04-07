Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Assigned to minors
The Blue Jackets reassigned Clendening to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Clendening was a healthy scratch in both games during this NHL stint, but he provided depth to an injured blue line. For now, he'll assist AHL Cleveland in a playoff push. He may be recalled for the Blue Jackets' playoff opener versus the Lightning on Wednesday.
