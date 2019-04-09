Clendening was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Clendening will serve as the team's seventh defenseman for the first two games of the opening-round series against the Lightning. Although there's no guarantee he will draw in, the blueliner will at least be on hand should he be needed. Clendening doesn't have a boatload of experience under his belt and he's never drawn into an NHL playoff game.

