Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Bounced back to Monsters
Clendening was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Clendening's last game came all the way back on Oct. 13. The 26-year-old will report to AHL Cleveland where he's scored three goals and posted 28 points in 33 games this season. The defenseman is without a point in four NHL contests in 2018-19.
