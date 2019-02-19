Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Brought up to big club
Columbus recalled Clendening from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Ryan Murray left Monday's game against Tampa Bay due to an upper-body injury, so if he's unable to go Tuesday, Clendening could take his spot in the lineup against the Canadiens. The 26-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless in four NHL appearances this campaign.
