Clendening was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

in related news, the Blues Jackets have disclosed that defenseman Adam McQuaid (head) didn't accompany the team on a two-game road trip for weekend games against the Predators and Sabres, respectively. Clendening becomes the seventh healthy defenseman on the active roster, meaning there are no guarantees that he'll suit up against Nashville.

