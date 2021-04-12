Clendening was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Monday.
Clendening hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 season. The 28-year-old has an impressive AHL resume. He'll get a chance to practice and travel with the big club for the time being.
