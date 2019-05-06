Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Heads to press box
Clendening is a healthy scratch for Monday's Game 6 tilt against Boston, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Clendening has suited up for Columbus' last seven games, recording one assist and a plus-1 rating in the process. Vladislav Gavrikov will dress for Monday's contest.
