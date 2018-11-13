Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Hits waivers
The Blue Jackets placed Clendening on waivers Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Clendening has been a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' last 13 games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. As long as he goes unclaimed, the 26-year-old blueliner will be assigned to AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: In press box again•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Inks two-way deal with Columbus•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Clendening: Headed to Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Adam Clendening: Sent to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Adam Clendening: Placed on waivers•
-
Coyotes' Adam Clendening: Watching from press box again Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...