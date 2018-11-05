Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: In press box again
Clendening was inactive for the ninth straight game Sunday.
The 26-year-old blueliner saw some limited ice time early in the season, but since Seth Jones returned to action he's been nailed to a spot in the press box. Given that he's on a two-way contract, don't be surprised if Clendening gets sent to AHL Cleveland at some point soon, especially if the Jackets need extra depth in their forward ranks.
