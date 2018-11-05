Clendening was inactive for the ninth straight game Sunday.

The 26-year-old blueliner saw some limited ice time early in the season, but since Seth Jones returned to action he's been nailed to a spot in the press box. Given that he's on a two-way contract, don't be surprised if Clendening gets sent to AHL Cleveland at some point soon, especially if the Jackets need extra depth in their forward ranks.

More News
Our Latest Stories