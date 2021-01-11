Clendening was placed on waivers Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
The 28-year-old will be assigned to AHL Cleveland if he clears the waiver wire. Clendening hasn't appeared in the NHL since 2018-19, but he does have 90 career games to his name at the top level and has racked up 11 goals and 78 points in 100 games over the last two seasons for the Monsters. He'll provide the Jackets with some veteran depth if injuries hit their blue line hard.
