Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Promoted from AHL
The Blue Jackets recalled Clendening from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Clendening has yet to draw into a game at the NHL level this season and has just nine total under his belt in the two prior campaigns. Even if he winds up drawing into the defensive pairings Friday against the Capitals, Clendening possesses little fantasy upside at this point.
