Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Reassigned to minors
Clendening was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Clendening's promotion prior to Game 1 versus the Lightning on Wednesday was likely under emergency conditions, which means the blueliner is required to be demoted after not suiting up. The Niagara Falls native will almost certainly be officially brought back up ahead of Game 2 on Friday in order to continue to provide emergency depth with Adam McQuaid (head) and Ryan Murray (upper body) unavailable.
