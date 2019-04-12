Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Recalled from minors
Clendening, as expected, was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Clendening figures to continue to serve as an emergency depth option for the Jackets and is unlikely to factor into the lineup. Once Adam McQuaid (head) or Ryan Murray (upper body) is cleared to play, Clendening figures to stay down in the minors for the rest of the AHL season.
