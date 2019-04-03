Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Redirected to AHL
Clendening was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella decided not to deploy Clendening in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins. The journeyman remains organizational depth as he caps off his seventh year of professional experience.
