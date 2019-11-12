Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Returned to AHL affiliate
Columbus reassigned Clendening to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets activated Ryan Murray (hand) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Clendening's services as a depth defender. The 27-year-old will return to a prominent role with Cleveland, where he's picked up seven points in 11 games this campaign.
