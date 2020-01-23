Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Sent to bus league
Columbus assigned Clendening to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Clendening will play for Cleveland during the NHL's All-Star break, but he'll likely be back with the Blue Jackets prior to their Feb. 1 matchup with Buffalo. The 27-year-old has gone scoreless in four appearances with Columbus this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Called up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Promoted from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Brought up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Waived for reassignment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.