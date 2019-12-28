Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Shuttles back to minors
Clendening was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Clendening was brought up Thursday to serve as defensive depth with the Blue Jackets missing four defensemen. If Scott Harrington (illness) isn't ready to go for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Clendening will likely be summoned again.
