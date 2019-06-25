Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Signs two-year extension
Clendening signed a two-year extension with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The first season of the contract will be a two-way deal, while the second year will lock in Clendening's NHL salary because it's one way. Clendening appeared in just four games with the big club last season but also suited up for seven postseason contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Heads to press box•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Reassigned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Assigned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Brought up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...