Clendening was placed on waivers Monday in order to reassign him to AHL Cleveland.

Clendening could be an intriguing option for the other 30 NHL clubs, considering he has NHL experience (90 games) and carries a $700,000 cap hit. In 45 games with the Monsters last season, the 26-year-old notched four goals and 33 helpers, but was limited to a mere four NHL games. If the 2011 second-round pick does clear, he figures to be atop the list of potential call-up throughout the 20169-20 campaign.