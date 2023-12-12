Fantilli is away from the Blue Jackets due to a family matter, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Fantilli's availability for Thursday's matchup against Toronto is unclear at this time. The 19-year-old rookie has racked up eight goals, 16 points, 75 shots on net and 22 hits over 30 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Stays hot with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Scores twice in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Finds twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Tickles twine in Detroit•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Carries offense in OT loss•