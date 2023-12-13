Fantilli, who stepped away from the team to attend to a family matter Tuesday, is back at practice Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Fantilli should be good to go for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs. The 19-year-old rookie has picked up eight goals and 16 points through 30 contests this campaign.
