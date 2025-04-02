Fantilli scored twice and had an assist in an 8-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Fantilli scored in the first period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle, and then he put his team up 5-3 and for good off the rush half-way through the second. Fantilli's second season has been a slight improvement over his rookie season. He is putting up 0.64 points-per-game this season, up from 0.55 last year. Most impressively, Fantilli has swung from minus-21 last season to even so far in 2024-25. Next season could be the big step forward.