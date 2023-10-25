Fantilli scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

For the second straight game, Fantilli scored what looked like it might be the game-winner in the third period, only for the opposition to force OT. The 19-year-old is up to two goals and four points in his first six NHL games, and while Columbus is trying not to push too much responsibility onto the 2023 third overall pick too quickly, Fantilli's already worked his way onto the second power-play unit and was second only to Johnny Gaudreau among Blue Jackets forwards in even-strength ice time Tuesday.