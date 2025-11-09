Fantilli posted two assists, five shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Fantilli was between Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov for this contest. Sean Monahan had been in that spot, but he moved down to the second line in his return from an undisclosed injury. Fantilli has three helpers over his last three games and is trying to spark some consistency in his offense. The 21-year-old center is at two goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 18 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances.