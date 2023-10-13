Fantilli notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Making his NHL debut on his 19th birthday, Fantilli make a quick impact when he fired a shot at Carter Hart midway through the first period, creating a rebound that Jake Bean wired home for Columbus' first goal of the season. Fantilli added two shots, two blocked shots, a hit, five wins on 10 faceoffs and a plus-1 rating -- he was one of only three Blue Jackets with a positive rating on the night -- to his ledger in a personally successful debut, and the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft also saw time on the second power-play unit. The Jackets will ease their new franchise player into the league, but if his adjustment from the college ranks goes smoothly, it won't be long before Fantilli is pushing his way into a top-six role.