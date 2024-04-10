Share Video

Fantilli (laceration) will miss what's left of the 2023-24 campaign, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Fantilli suffered a lacerated calf Jan. 28 against Seattle. He will finish his rookie season with 12 goals and 25 points in 49 appearances. Fantilli has a lot of upside and might see a significant jump in offensive production next season.

