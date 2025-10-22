Fantilli scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

This was Fantilli's second multi-point effort of the season. The 21-year-old opened the scoring at 4:33 of the first period and set up Kent Johnson for an empty-netter in the third. Through six contests, Fantilli has two goals, three assists, 15 shots, eight hits and a plus-2 rating while centering the second line. He broke out with 31 goals and 54 points in 82 outings in 2024-25, so he should continue to be a consistent source of offense this year.