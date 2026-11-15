Fantilli scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Fantilli tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period, converting a wrist shot from the high slot for his fifth goal of the season. The center extended his point streak against Philadelphia to seven games, continuing his impressive production against the Flyers. His prominent offensive role and ability to contribute consistently make him an attractive fantasy option, although Columbus' four-game losing streak has limited his recent opportunities to accumulate wins.