Fantilli (lower body) will not return to Sunday's game against Seattle.

Fantilli appeared to catch a skate against the back of his leg but the exact details of his injury aren't known. The 19-year-old logged 7:30 of ice time before leaving the game. He has 12 goals and 27 points through 49 games. Fantilli's status for Tuesday's game in St. Louis is questionable.

