Fantilli (calf laceration) will miss eight weeks after leaving Sunday's contest against Seattle, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Fantilli was putting together a strong rookie season, recording 12 goals and 15 assists through 49 games. The third overall pick from the 2023 Draft will have to wait until late March for a hopeful return, but it's safe to assume he won't be rushed into getting back in action this season as the Blue Jackets will likely not make the playoffs. With Fantilli unavailable for an extended period of time, look for Jack Roslovic to get extended minutes.