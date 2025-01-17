Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fantilli has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in January, racking up four goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. His tally Thursday opened the scoring at 12:11 of the first period. Fantilli has 11 goals, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 63 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances. He's on a similar pace to his rookie year, but he's trending upward while seeing top-line time during Sean Monahan's (wrist) absence.