Fantilli scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Fantilli's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 19-year-old had been stuck in a rut recently, finishing November with just one assist and a minus-8 rating over his last nine games. Hot and cold stretches are bound to happen for a player that was just drafted in June. Fantilli has done fairly well with 11 points, 63 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 25 contests in a middle-six role so far.